Throughout the month of November, many Illinois State Dental Society dentists have reserved appointment times in their offices to salute Illinois veterans.
Under the Illinois Dentists Salute initiative, participating dentists will provide critically needed dental services for veterans at no cost. Illinois veterans are eligible to receive no-cost treatment at participating dental offices. The dentist will determine priority treatment for the veteran patient.
Visit the Illinois Dentists Salute page at ISDS.org for a list of participating dental offices. Call and schedule your appointment today.
For questions on Illinois Dentists Salute, contact Pam Cuffle at 217-525-1406.
