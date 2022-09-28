The Illinois Deer Donation Program launches with the start of deer archery hunting season on Oct. 1. At this time and through deer hunting season, hunters can bring harvested deer to one of five partnering meat processors for donation.
Hunters do not have to pay the processing fee for donated deer, though processors ask that you call before hunting to make sure they have space available.
Partnering meat processors include:
• Morgan's Meat Market on 1401 Dewitt Ave. in Mattoon
• Moweaqua Packing Plant on 601 N Main St. in Moweaqua
• Blair's Slaughtering & Processing Inc. on 2472 Vandalia Rd. in Louisville
• Salt & Strings Butchery on 133 N. Church St. in Louisville
• Hartrich Meats on 326 W Embarras St. in Sainte Marie
“We’re excited to launch after months of planning and organizing,” said Michelle Fombelle, Extension educator. “We’re grateful for the assistance of our five meat processors and know many hunters are looking forward to donating deer that will feed their local communities and support small businesses.”
The ground venison will be shared with food pantries in 12 east-central Illinois counties: Clay, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt and Shelby counties.
Along with the meat, food pantry clients will receive recipes and resources from Illinois Extension to help them prepare venison at home.
Non-hunters can also participate. Monetary donations are used to reimburse partner meat processors for their time and effort. For more about the program and to donate, visit go.illinois.edu/deerdonation and follow along on Facebook at Illinois Deer Donation Program.
Illinois Deer Donation Program is funded in part by the Health Equity Achieved Together Project, a multi-disciplinary collaboration with University of Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education.
