With community support, the Illinois Deer Donation Program had a successful first season.
During the 2022 season, 8,414 pounds of donated venison were processed by local meat processors. The meat was donated to 37 food pantries, resulting in 33,656 meals to area families.
In response to rising food and meat prices and the challenges food pantries have in obtaining meat, University of Illinois Extension, along with key partners, launched the Illinois Deer Donation Program in 2022.
The Illinois Deer Donation Program provides a pathway to expand community access to lean protein throughout east-central Illinois and reduce barriers to healthier lifestyles.
During the 2022 deer hunting season, hunters were able to drop off their harvested deer at one of six area meat processors to be donated. The cost of meat processing was covered by the processors and donations to the program. Once processed, the venison was distributed to area food pantries to help families in need.
Once donated to food pantries, Illinois Extension SNAP-Ed staff provided nutrition education about venison and offered recipe samples. This gave pantry guests the opportunity to get ideas of how to cook with venison, if they weren't familiar.
Extension Educator Michelle Fombelle led the pilot program alongside other SNAP-Ed staff and expressed her appreciation for area support.
"We're grateful to our partners that made this program possible. They rallied around a goal of increasing food security in their communities," Fombelle said.
The program is funded in part by the Health Equity Achieved Together Project (HEAT), a multi-disciplinary collaboration with University of Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education.
