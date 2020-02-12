State Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) is joining the Illinois CPA Society to encourage people to apply for one of over 40 scholarships available for the 2020-21 academic year. College students pursuing accounting degrees are invited to apply to the Society’s Accounting Scholarship Program for scholarships of up to $4,000 each.
“These scholarships support deserving future Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) across the state and rewards them for their hard work and success,” commented Wilhour. “Applicants must be accounting students enrolled at an Illinois college who demonstrate financial need, academic achievement, and leadership qualities.”
The available scholarships include:
• Illinois CPA Society Accounting Scholarships for seniors or graduate students
• Women’s Executive Committee Advancing Women in Accounting Scholarships for female seniors or graduate students
• James A. Sikich Visionary Scholarships for seniors or graduate students
• Jovencio P. and Violeta R. Mangahas Accounting Scholarships for seniors or graduate students
• Herman J. Neal Accounting Scholarships for African American juniors, seniors, or graduate students
Students may submit just one application and may apply to any or all scholarships for which they are eligible. The application deadline is April 1. For more information and to apply, please visit www.icpas.org/scholarships.
“Economic literacy is not only important for families to manage their budget, but is also important for elected officials to understand when they are spending other people’s money in all the taxes and fees collected,” Wilhour said. ”Whether you’re a homemaker, a farmer, or a financial officer for a school or church, understanding how to manage money is very important.”
