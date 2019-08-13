At a time when clean energy projects are developing across the state, the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition and Faith in Place will host a community conversation at the Effingham Public Library to discuss ways to make clean, affordable energy accessible to everyone across Illinois.
"Listen. Lead. Share" is an open conversation to explore how communities across Illinois can work for and benefit from a clean economy that cuts energy costs and creates jobs. Drawing participation from voters, politicians, business leaders and labor membership, the campaign's statewide events advance the dialogue about how Illinois can lead the way in our country's clean energy future.
The event will be Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Workman Room at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library.
"The conversation will foster discussion around the Clean Energy Jobs Act and its four policy goals that include ensuring equitable benefits across the state, moving Illinois to 100% clean energy by 2050, cutting carbon pollution from the state's power sector by 2030, and electrifying the transportation sector," said Christina Krost, Southern Illinois Outreach Coordinator for Faith in Place.
Krost emphasized that the pursuit of these policy goals needs to begin with a robust, statewide conversation — one in which the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition invites all Illinoisans to join.
"We are calling on every Illinois politician, Republican and Democratic alike, every community leader, and every voter to join the conversation, so the state wins a clean, equitable energy future," said Cindy Shepherd, Central Illinois Outreach Director for Faith in Place. "We want to hear from business and labor, as well as communities that are already thriving and those that could be."
The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition successfully championed the Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA), historic, bipartisan legislation that was signed into law in 2016.
The "Listen. Lead. Share." campaign will help build on the success of FEJA, the biggest clean energy breakthrough in Illinois history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.