The 2020 Steam Threshing Days at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center located nine miles west of Arcola and three miles east of Arthur have been canceled. The event was set for July 31 and Aug. 1 and was canceled by the Board of Directors of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center.
The cancellation came about amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus. Jim Fleming, Co-Director of the event and member of the group’s board of directors said, “We felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel for this year.”
Fleming added, “The decision to cancel was not easy as we had a terrific show planned with new demonstrations and equipment. We were so looking forward to having our pancake and liverwurst breakfast, tours of the restored historic Amish homes, and having folks see our newly concreted pavilion.”
The Board has cancelled all activities at the center through the end of the year. Wilmer Otto, President of the Board encourages people to keep watch on social media for virtual events and ways to continue providing support for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center.
Planning is underway for next year’s Steam Threshing Days that will be held on Aug. 6 and 7, 2021 at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center, 284 E. Illinois 133, Arthur, IL.
