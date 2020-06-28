The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that Illinois 33 will close at the railroad crossing just east of Beecher City in Effingham County on July 6.
The closure is necessary for Union Pacific crews to repair the crossing and is expected to last one to two days. A detour will be posted to direct traffic onto County Highway 6 (Moccasin Road).
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.