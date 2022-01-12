The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Illinois 33 near Beecher City will be closed from Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The closure is necessary to repair the surface crossing. A detour will be posted using County Highway 6 (Moccasin Road). Unfavorable weather conditions may cause the repairs to be rescheduled.
Only local traffic will be permitted on Illinois 33 between N. 300th Street and County Road 400 E. during the repairs. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
