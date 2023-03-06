The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a bridge replacement project over Big Moccasin Creek, about 4 miles south of Illinois 33 in Beecher City, will begin Wednesday, March 15.
During the project, Illinois 128 between Beecher City and west of Altamont will be closed to traffic. A detour utilizing Illinois 33 and U.S. 40 through Effingham and Altamont will be posted.
Benefits from the project include an improved driving surface and increasing the durability of the bridge deck. The project is expected to be completed in early November.
Only local traffic will be permitted on Illinois 128 between County Road 1550 N and County Road 1425 N. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion in improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
