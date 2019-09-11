Illinois 4-H Foundation honors volunteers

The Illinois 4-H Foundation annually recognizes 4-H volunteers for exemplary service. The 2019 Hall of Fame class includes 80 new inductees who were honored during a celebration Aug. 13 at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
“These volunteers fully embody what 4-H strives to instill in youth,” said Angie Barnard, Illinois 4-H Foundation executive director. “They are caring, dedicated, generous leaders, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation is extremely proud to be able to provide this honor to thank them for their service to this wonderful organization.”
The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2004 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers and former 4-H staff. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.
“As a result of these volunteers’ years of service and leadership to Illinois 4-H, the program they love will continue to create wonderful opportunities for the young people whose lives it touches,” said Barnard.
Those honored include Connie Koester, Cumberland County; Cindy Mathis and Janet Willenborg, Effingham County; Louis Ochs, Jasper County; and James Sparks, Shelby County.
“The foundation provides avenues to support the work of Illinois 4-H by accepting financial gifts specifically directed to the program you wish to support,” Barnard said. “Estate planning services are available to those wishing to continue their 4-H legacy.”
The Illinois 4-H Foundation raises private funds that are invested in Illinois 4-H programs that provide experiences for Illinois youth to develop leadership, citizenship and life skills. To learn more, visit: 4hfoundation.illinois.edu.
