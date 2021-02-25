Illinois Department on Aging (IDOA) is accepting nominations for the 2021 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame Awards.
The awards were created by the Illinois General Assembly in 1994 to honor Illinois residents ages 65 and older for their personal achievements in four separate categories. Since then, 125 people have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, highlighting the meaningful contributions they have made in Illinois.
The four categories of nominees are:
• Community Service: Awarded to those who have shown support for the general public and community-based programs in their area or at large.
• Education: Awarded to those who have shown a dedication to instruction and the world of academia.
• Labor Force: Awarded to those who have a record of accomplishment in their employment or professional career.
• Performance/Graphic Arts: Awarded to those who have a commitment to health and the promotion of well-being or a record of accomplishment in artistic expression.
Eligibility is based on the nominee's past and present accomplishments. The candidate must be a current Illinois resident, or a former Illinois resident for most of their life. Posthumous nominees will also be considered. Nomination forms can be filled out online at www.illinois.gov/aging, calling the Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966 (hearing impaired: 888-206-1327) or emailing aging.ilsenior@illinois.gov. The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, June 1.
