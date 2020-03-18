The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that construction in the Interstate 70 work zone between Altamont and the Little Wabash River resumes March 23.
The work involves installing a concrete barrier wall for two-way traffic in the westbound lanes while the eastbound lanes are rebuilt, which is expected to be complete in November. Several emergency pull-off areas both east- and westbound are in the work zone and are clearly marked for motorists’ use.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, maintain the posted 55 mph speed limit in the work zone, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
