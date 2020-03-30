Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 30, 2020 @ 7:48 pm
Effingham, Illinois
The village of Edgewood will be flushing hydrants Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
There will be no boil order unless otherwise posted.
