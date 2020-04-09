The Effingham Water Department will start flushing fire hydrants on the north end of town to Fayette Avenue Monday, April 13.
Weather permitting, the department will continue to flush hydrants in the north end and will notify residents when they start flushing in the south end of town.
Check water before doing any laundry. Water may be discolored because of flushing the hydrants. Flush your faucet until you see no discoloration or sedimentation.
They will continue flushing until the south side is completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.