Mike and Michelle Barns presented The Hunter Barns Memorial Scholarship in memory of their son, Hunter, a 2016 ACHS graduate.
The mission of the memorial is to honor Hunter and to bless others. Due to the generosity of others, the Hunter Barns Memorial has awarded a total of $15,000 in scholarships since 2016. The primary determinant for selection is writing an essay titled "This I Believe."
The scholarships were awarded to five Altamont High School students at the ACHS Honors Program on May 10. The recipients include Ciara Hankins, Jade Latta, Ellie McManaway, Tristan Rhodes and Megan Williams. Each student was awarded $750.
Hankins plans to further her education by attending Lindenwood University to study middle school education. She is the daughter of Chad and Christy Hankins.
Latta will be attending Lake Land College to study nursing. She is the daughter of Danielle Pagel and granddaughter of Danny Pagel.
McManaway will be attending John A. Logan College to study business. She is the daughter of Aaron and Mindie McManaway.
Rhodes will be attending Lake Land College to study physical therapy. He is the son of Heidi and John Stuemke and Marvin Rhodes.
Williams will be attending Central Christian College to study psychology. She is the daughter of Jason and Barb Williams.
Mike and Michelle Barns presented The Hunter Barns Memorial Scholarship at the St. Elmo High School Honors night on May 12.
This year’s recipient of the $750 scholarship was Mia Burry. Burry will be attending Georgia State University to study acting for film. She is the daughter of Pete and Tasha Putnam.
