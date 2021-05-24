Mike and Michelle Barns presented The Hunter Barns Memorial Scholarship in memory of their son, Hunter, a 2016 ACHS graduate.
The scholarships were awarded to five Altamont High School students at the ACHS Honors Program on May 12. The recipients include Kimberly Brummer, Taylor Mette, Jerod Ruffner, Brayden Stuemke and Maci Tonn.
Each recipient received $500. The requirements for this annual scholarship include the student be a Altamont High School senior. The primary determinant for selection is writing an essay titled "This I Believe."
Brummer plans to further her education by attending Eastern Illinois University to study Psychology. She is the daughter of Mike and Amanda Brummer.
Mette will be attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Her major is undecided. She is the daughter of Tina Mette.
Ruffner will be attending Lake Land College to study Civil Engineering. He is the son of Jeremy and Leigh Ann Ruffner.
Stuemke will be attending Lake Land College to study Criminal Justice. He is the son of Kyle and Emily Stuemke.
Tonn will be attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study Nursing. She is the daughter of Terry and Amanda Tonn.
Mike and Michelle Barns presented The Hunter Barns Memorial Scholarship at the St. Elmo High School Honors night on May 11.
This year’s recipient of the $500 scholarship is Carl Brauer. The primary determinant of recipient selection was writing and essay titled “This I Believe." Brauer will be attending Lake Land College to study Nursing. He is the son of Jennifer Espinosa.
