Mike and Michelle Barns presented The Hunter Barns Memorial Scholarship in memory of their son, Hunter, a 2016 Altamont Community High School graduate.
During his time at ACHS, he participated in soccer, cross country and track and field. In addition, his senior year he pursued his dream of serving his country by enlisting in the United States Army – National Guard. The mission of the memorial is to honor Hunter and to bless others. Due to the generosity of others, the Hunter Barns Memorial has been awarding scholarships since 2016. The primary determinant for selection is writing an essay titled "This I Believe."
The scholarships were awarded to six Altamont High School students at their Honors Program on May 8. The recipients include Norah Graumenz, Eric Kollmann, Tyler Schuppert, Madison Splechter, Lanie Tedrick and Kadence Wolff. Each student was awarded $1,000.
Graumenz will be attending Lake Land College to study dental hygiene. She is the daughter of Scott Graumenz.
Kollmann will be attending Lake Land College to study agribusiness. He is the son of Alan and Michelle Kollmann.
Schuppert will be attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study aviation flight. He is the son of Jayme Mefford and Bob Schuppert.
Splechter will be attending Liberty University to study biomedical sciences. She is the daughter of Shaun and Kim Splechter.
Tedrick will be attending Eastern Illinois University to study education. She is the daughter of Chris and Nikki Tedrick.
Wolff will be attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study aviation flight and technologies. She is the daughter of Kerry and Gina Wolff.
Mike and Michelle Barns presented The Hunter Barns Memorial Scholarship at St. Elmo High School Honors night on May 10. This year’s recipient of the $1,000 scholarship was Wyatt Forbes. Forbes will be attending Lake Land College to study Building Construction Technology. He is the son of Stoney and Julie Forbes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.