Hunter Barns Memorial Scholarships awarded to Altamont grads

Mike, Michelle and Hannah Barns presented The Hunter Barns Memorial Scholarship awards on June 6.
The scholarships were awarded to four Altamont High School graduates. The recipients include Allyson Hardiek, Lane Horath, Jared Kollmann and Emma Kuhns.
Each recipient received $500. Qualified applicants for this annual scholarship must be seniors from Altamont High School. The primary determinant for selection is writing an essay titled “This I Believe.”
Hardiek plans to further her education by attending Saint Mary of the Woods College to study Elementary Education. She is the daughter of Pat and Heather Hardiek.
Horath will be majoring in English Education at Lake Land College. He is the son of Darrell and Angela Horath.
Kollmann will be attending Lake Land College to study the John Deere Tech program. He is the son of Alan and Michelle Kollmann.
Kuhns will further her education by attending the University of Illinois in Champaign to study Agricultural and Consumer Economics–Pre Law. She is the daughter of Stan and Shelly Kuhns.
