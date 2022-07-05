The 48th annual Day of Prayer for Life was held on June 29 at St. Francis Church, Teutopolis, with approximately 300 people in attendance throughout the day.
Continuous prayer with Eucharistic Adoration by area churches and organizations began at 9 a.m., with Benediction at 7 p.m., followed by the 7:30 p.m. closing Mass. Father Michael Berndt was the honored guest celebrant at the Mass, with concelebrants Father John Titus, Father James Flach, Father Sunder Ery, Father Michal Rosa and Father Chris Trummer. Assisting Father Berndt was Deacon Bruce Scott, with seminarian Stefan Kaniewski, and Joe Siemer and Gus Siemer as servers.
A sincere thank you is extended to all the prayer leaders and musicians of the continuous hours of prayer. Thanks to all who assisted in honoring life at the closing Mass, including priests, deacon, servers, musicians, sacristan, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Honor Guards, lector, minister of the Eucharist, gift bearers and American Legion flag bearer. Thanks also to the St. Francis CCW officers and members for hosting a reception after the closing Mass.
