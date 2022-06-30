The annual combined Hufffmaster/Spannagel reunion was June 26 at the Strasburg Community Building with 38 people in attendance. Hosts for the day were Greg and Michelle Spannagel.
Those attending were Keith and Glenda Burgh, Otto and Lisa Rincker, Kyle and Michelle Knop, Dennis and Kenna Wirth, Brandon Kacie, Laynee and Brookelynn Pankau, Aaron and Rose Huffmaster, Larry and Donna Schultz, Carol Salazar, Glen and Kim Webb, Barb Ohnesorge, Wilma Spannagel, Nancy Slifer, Trenton Shuff and friend, Kayla, Brantley and Whitlee Nichols, Teresa Schley, Joseph Schley, Dianna Gibson, Laura Klauss, Pat Williams, John and Donna Spannagel, Tanna Michaels, Stacy Uttecht and Greg and Michelle Spannagel.
The following changes in the family history were recorded:
Births: Cassie Jo Davis, Aug. 10, 2021, great-granddaughter of Nancy Slifer; Hazel Wren Romack, Nov. 12, 2021, daughter of Tyler and Britney Romack, granddaughter of Matt and Shelly Romack and great-granddaughter of Donna and Larry Schultz; Isaiah James Rincker, son of Andrew and Kristen Rincker and grandson of Otto and Lisa Rincker
Deaths: Glen Spannalgel, Jan. 24, 2022, and Peggy Spannagel Mason April 16, 2022.
The oldest member attending the reunion this year was Wilma Spannagel.
The 2023 reunion will be held the fourth Sunday of June at the Strasburg Community Building. Hosting the reunion will be Dennis and Kenna Wirth, Barb Ohnesorge and Aaron and Rose Huffmaster.
