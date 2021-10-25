HSHS St. Anthony's welcomes new medical students

Recently, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital welcomed nine student doctors from Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine (LUCOM) who are launching their third-year clinical rotations at St. Anthony’s. From left, first row, are Christy Thomas, Emily Jacobsen, Hannah Boyd and Shannon Cherian; second row, Matthew Lee, Luke Cooper, Claudia Zarcula, Daniel Woo and Kenith Dsouza.