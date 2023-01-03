HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital announced the addition of two new members to the hospital’s Board of Directors, bringing the number of board members for St. Anthony’s to eight.
Board members serve voluntarily and provide counsel and oversight on decisions that affect the organization’s sustainable future and advance the hospital’s mission.
St. Anthony’s welcomes Dr. Eric Bloemer and Jean Anne Highland to the Board of Directors.
“As a local physician and both successful community leaders, I appreciate the experience, engagement and governance support that Dr. Bloemer and Jean Anne will bring to complement our already effective, service-minded and supportive team of board members,” said President and CEO Chad Markham.
• Dr. Eric Bloemer is a board-certified family medicine physician/partner with Springfield Clinic. He has 10 years of medical experience and during that time has served on multiple HSHS and St. Anthony’s committees, including the HSHS Illinois Pharmacy, Therapeutics, and Clinical Standards Committee; St. Anthony’s Antibiotic Stewardship Committee (chairperson); and St. Anthony’s Infection Control and Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee (chairperson), among other committees. He received his medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine and served his residency at Union Hospital Family Practice Center in Terre Haute, Indiana.
• Jean Anne Highland currently serves as Chief of Staff for Lake Land College (LLC) in Mattoon, having been with LLC since 2009. Highland has served on other hospital committees, including the Effingham Community Support Group, and served a three-year term as a member of the Friends of St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Leadership Council.
Bloemer and Highland join other members of St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Board of Directors:
Eric Zeller, Chairperson
Dr. Lana Schmidt, Vice Chairperson
Allie Weber, Board Secretary
Sister Marguerite Cook, OSF
Carrie Crippen
Bob Schultz
