HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing St. Anthony’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
St. Anthony’s Interim President and CEO Mike Janis said, “Achieving this ‘A’ rating for our hospital from The Leapfrog Group is a confirmation of the daily commitment of our colleagues and Medical Staff in the areas of quality and safety, even during an unprecedented time. Part of fulfilling our Mission to provide high quality care to all is our ongoing journey of continuous process improvement on behalf of our patients and their families. I am extremely proud of our team for achieving this ‘A’ rating once again, demonstrating we are always ready to provide patients with the highest quality and safest care possible at St. Anthony’s.”
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
St. Anthony’s was awarded an ‘A’ grade on April 29 when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020. This makes the second reporting cohort in a row that St. Anthony’s received this top grade. Other HSHS facilities receiving the ‘A’ rating include HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. To see St. Anthony’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.