Five nursing colleagues of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently received Nursing Exemplar Awards during National Nurses Week, May 3-7. This was the first year these awards were given out and winners were nominated by their peers.
The categories and winners were:
• Clinical Excellence in Nursing – Sarah Schumacher, RN, Emergency Department
• Charge Nurse of the Year – Laura Will, RN, Medical/Surgical Care
• Preceptor of the Year – Emily Funneman, RN, Surgery
• Rookie of the Year – Olivia Telgmann, RN, Surgery
• Ancillary Team Member of the Year– Mindy Dossey, CNA, Medical/Surgical Care
The awards recognize the dedicated health professionals and nurses who serve patients each day with respect, care, competence and joy. They play an important role in providing excellent care to our communities. After the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to thank, recognize and celebrate that we have these health care professionals in our community.
“Nursing professionals are a valuable and instrumental part of our hospital. They often work long hours under stressful conditions to save lives, help the sick heal and assist doctors in providing care,” said Chief Nursing Officer Bobbi Kinkelaar. “We would be unable to carry out our mission without them.”
