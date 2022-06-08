In honor of National Nurses Week, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital hosted a Nursing Exemplar Awards Ceremony.
Below is the list of winners from the ceremony:
Ancillary Team Member of the Year — Bo Sapp, emergency technician, emergency department
Clinical Excellence in Nursing — Jami Davis, RN, radiology
Charge Nurse of the Year — Kenny Harris, RN, emergency department
Preceptor of the Year — Krista Schumacher, RN, medical/surgical unit
Rookie of the Year — Madison Healy, RN, medical/surgical unit
“Nursing is an extremely difficult but deeply rewarding career that is truly a calling,” said Bobbi Kinkelaar, chief nursing officer. “I couldn’t be prouder of these Nursing Exemplar winners for their dedication to serving the people in our communities, especially over the last couple of years.”
