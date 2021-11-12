HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has been named a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the national leader in health care consumer and workforce engagement. Press Ganey recognizes HSHS St. Anthony’s as a top-performing health care organization achieving the 95th percentile or above for performance in clinical quality.
The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a preeminent, competitive achievement for leading health care organizations. Presented annually, the award applauds hospitals and health systems that consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients.
“Press Ganey is honored to recognize HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital as one of the nation’s leaders in clinical quality,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “This award reflects an unwavering commitment to earn the trust and loyalty of patients throughout unimaginable challenges. We are humbled by HSHS St. Anthony’s incredible efforts, and their ability to adapt to imperatives of COVID-19 on top of the increasing demand for consumerism in health care.”
Some of the quality initiatives that have led to St. Anthony’s success include using advanced technology and telemedicine in the care of stroke patients, demonstrating exceptional performance in obstetrics with very low cesarean section rates and implementing evidenced-based care of the most severely ill patients with severe infections, to name a few.
“We are deeply honored to receive the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for clinical quality,” said HSHS St. Anthony’s President and Chief Executive Officer Chad Markham. “This award demonstrates our colleagues and medical staff’s dedication to achieving excellence for our patients, even in the midst of very trying circumstances over the past year and a half. I am incredibly proud of the remarkable efforts and teamwork of our staff to achieve this award as they carry on our mission. Our investments in technology and in our colleagues make us proud to serve as your sole community hospital.”
Markham further explained Press Ganey’s Guardian of Excellence Award demonstrates that residents of Effingham and surrounding communities can receive top-rated care close to home. In addition to HSHS St. Anthony’s, another hospital in Hospital Sisters Health System that has achieved the 2021 Press Ganey Guardian Of Excellence Award for clinical quality is HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.
