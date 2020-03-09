HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham was recently named a 2020 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020. This is the second year in a row that HSHS St. Anthony’s has received this designation.
“We are extremely proud of the efforts of our physicians and colleagues who have contributed to our achieving this honor,” said HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital President and CEO Theresa Rutherford. “Receiving this recognition is an affirmation of our commitment to providing exceptional, high quality and compassionate care while maintaining efficiency and controlling costs for our patients. Alongside other honors we have received such as our recent IMEC Silver Award for Excellence, area residents can be assured that choosing HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for their care is the right choice.”
Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Rural & Community Hospitals nationally.
“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction. It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients, but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
