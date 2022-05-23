Did you know that colorectal cancer is the nation’s second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths when the cases for men and women are combined? If caught early, colorectal cancer can be successfully treated, so it is important not to delay preventive screenings when you are eligible.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has made the pledge to help increase colorectal cancer screening rates. St. Anthony’s supports the “80% in Every Community” nationwide effort, a shared goal to have 80% of adults aged 45 and older regularly screened for colorectal cancer.
St. Anthony’s will hold Colorectal Cancer Awareness events every Wednesday in June in the lobby of HSHS St. Anthony’s Health Center, located at 900 W. Temple Avenue, Building B. Stop by anytime between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to learn about your screening options. Wear a non-cloth, medical-grade mask, as masks are still required in health care facilities per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
If you or your family member are age 45 or older or should have a screening due to a colon cancer diagnosis of a first-degree relative, come to this event to learn more about your screening options. Participants may receive a simple take-home Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) test at no charge (while supplies last) or learn how to schedule a colonoscopy.
Colorectal cancer screenings have been proven to save lives. The American Cancer Society (ACS) colorectal screening guidelines for adults now recommend screening to begin at age 45 for people at average risk. ACS data shows that new cases of colorectal cancer are occurring at an increasing rate among younger adults. Colorectal cancer in its early stages usually has no symptoms, so everyone 45 and older should get tested. Screening options may include:
• Fecal Immunochemical (or Immunohistochemical) Test (FIT, also known as iFOBT) – a fecal blood test should be done every year. Note: Most insurance providers only cover a FIT take-home screening test once every 12 months.
• Colonoscopy – Depending on findings, a colonoscopy is normally repeated every five to 10 years. Please check with your insurance provider on coverage for a colonoscopy.
Routine screening can prevent colon cancer or find it at an early, treatable stage.
For more information regarding this Colorectal Cancer Awareness event, contact Tammy Probst, cancer care administrative director, at 217-347-3563.
