In honor of National Nurses Week, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital hosted a Nursing Exemplar Awards ceremony to honor those who have gone above and beyond in their profession. Below are the winners of each category:

Clinical Excellence in Nursing

Allison Posten, RN, medical/surgical care

Preceptor of the Year

Sierra Lishman, RN, emergency department

Rookie of the Year

Lanae Koester, RN, women and infants services

Ancillary Team Members of the Year

Rachel Hall, CT technologist, radiology

Mallory Mayhaus, CT facilitator, radiology

“Nursing is a deeply rewarding career that is truly a calling,” said Bobbi Kinkelaar, chief nursing officer. “I couldn’t be prouder of these Nursing Exemplar winners for their dedication to serving the people in our communities, especially over the last couple of years.”

