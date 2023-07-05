In honor of National Nurses Week, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital hosted a Nursing Exemplar Awards ceremony to honor those who have gone above and beyond in their profession. Below are the winners of each category:
Clinical Excellence in Nursing
Allison Posten, RN, medical/surgical care
Preceptor of the Year
Sierra Lishman, RN, emergency department
Rookie of the Year
Lanae Koester, RN, women and infants services
Ancillary Team Members of the Year
Rachel Hall, CT technologist, radiology
Mallory Mayhaus, CT facilitator, radiology
“Nursing is a deeply rewarding career that is truly a calling,” said Bobbi Kinkelaar, chief nursing officer. “I couldn’t be prouder of these Nursing Exemplar winners for their dedication to serving the people in our communities, especially over the last couple of years.”
