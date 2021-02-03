Visitor restrictions put in place at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in south-central Illinois.
Visitors will still be required to wear a mask at all times while in the hospital and should expect to be screened.
Effective Wednesday, Feb. 3, visitors will now be permitted as follows:
Emergency department
• Adult patient: One visitor who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.
• Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.
Inpatient units
• Adult inpatients: One visitor during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
• Pediatrics inpatients: Two parents or guardians allowed.
• Women and infants center: One visitor who must stay the same for the duration of the hospital stay.
• End-of-life patients: Two visitors at a time.
Surgery (inpatient and outpatient): One visitor in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.
Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services: Patients are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.
These guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of our communities.
The hospital’s front entrance off of Maple Street remains closed at this time. Visitors should use the hospital’s Prairie Heart Institute entrance 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Please note these times are based on staff availability and may change.
Approved visitors must be over the age of 18 and will continue to be screened upon entering the facility for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. Visitors who have any of the following symptoms or are not feeling well will NOT be allowed to visit:
• Fever or chills
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
• Cough
• Sore throat
• Loss of sense of taste or smell
• Exposure to a known COVID-19 person in the past 14 days
• If the support person had COVID-19 he/she may not come to the hospital until 14 days after onset of symptoms or positive COVID-19 test AND at least 24 hours fever free with improvement in symptoms.
