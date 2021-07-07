HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital will host a career fair for those interested in joining the hospital team on Thursday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the hospital’s auditorium at 503 North Maple Street, Effingham.
Attendees should enter the hospital through the pre-surgical entrance door on the north side of the hospital. All attendees are required to wear a mask per CDC guidelines for health care settings.
St. Anthony’s has a variety of positions open, from entry level to experienced, and clinical (RN, CNA, technologists, etc.) to non-clinical (food and nutrition, environmental services, transporter, etc.). Attendees will have an opportunity to talk with recruiters, tour the hospital units, and have interviews with hiring managers immediately. The event will also include giveaways, including gift cards and HSHS swag.
Registration is recommended. To preregister, visit https://rb.gy/trcv9o or visit St. Anthony’s website at stanthonyshospital.org, click on “Classes and Events” and select “Community Events” in the dropdown box. Visit careers.hshs.org to view all current openings at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
For questions or more information, contact HSHS Community Sourcing Strategist Ashley Steinacher at Ashley.Steinacher@hshs.org.
