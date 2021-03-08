HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is concerned about the health of the community and has made the pledge to help increase colorectal cancer screening rates.
St. Anthony’s supports the “80% in Every Community” nationwide effort, a shared goal to have 80% of adults aged 45 and older regularly screened for colorectal cancer.
St. Anthony’s will hold the following Colorectal Cancer Awareness events in March at HSHS St. Anthony’s Convenient Care, located at 900 W. Temple Avenue, Building B, Effingham:
• Wednesday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Wednesday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Wednesday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Wednesday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Masks are required when coming to Convenient Care.
If you or your family member are age 45 or older or indicated for a screening due to a colon cancer diagnosis of a first-degree relative, come to this event to learn more about your screening options. Participants may receive a simple take-home FIT test at no charge (while supplies last) or learn how to schedule a colonoscopy. Check with your insurance provider on coverage for a colonoscopy.
Colorectal cancer screenings have been proven to save lives. The American Cancer Society (ACS) colorectal screening guidelines for adults now recommend screening to begin at age 45 for people at average risk. ACS data shows that new cases of colorectal cancer are occurring at an increasing rate among younger adults. Colorectal cancer in its early stages usually has no symptoms, so everyone 45 and older should get tested. There are several screening options available — even take-home options. Testing may include:
• Fecal Immunochemical (or Immunohistochemical) Test (FIT, also known as iFOBT) — a fecal blood test should be done every year. Note: Most insurance providers only cover a FIT take-home screening test once every 12 months.
• Colonoscopy — Depending on findings, a colonoscopy is normally repeated every five to 10 years.
Routine health screenings and procedures such as these continue to be highly important even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Early detection of health issues is key, and the hospital urges people not to forgo seeking health care services.
For more information regarding this Colorectal Cancer Awareness event, contact Tammy Probst, cancer care administrative director, at 217-347-3563.
