HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital was recently highlighted by Becker’s Hospital Review publication for being among the best in the country in an area of meeting patients’ needs.
Based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital made the list of top hospitals nationwide for staff responsiveness.
“Being recognized by our patients for staff responsiveness shows our colleagues’ commitment to ensuring that their patients receive the highest-quality, most efficient care. By rounding on their patients every hour to check on their needs, to responding within minutes to call lights, to using patient communication boards in the rooms to make sure patient and family questions are noted and answered, they ensure our patients feel heard and cared for,” said Bobbi Kinkelaar, chief nursing officer at HSHS St. Anthony’s.
“I am so proud of our colleagues for being recognized for how quickly they respond to patients. When I visit with patients, they always comment on how amazing and responsive our colleagues are, so it is gratifying to see this feedback in their survey responses as well,” he said. “This demonstrates how much care and effort our clinical care team puts in ensuring our patients’ needs are addressed in a timely manner. We strive to meet these needs with every patient who entrusts us with their care,” added HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s President and CEO Chad Markham.
