Out of an abundance of caution, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has regretfully decided to cancel the following events. In consultation with the Effingham County Health Department, this decision is being made to best ensure the health and well being of our community.
• Breast Cancer Support Groups scheduled for March 26 and May 28.
• Breastfeeding Support Group scheduled for March 25 and April 29.
• Bridges for Healing Hearts scheduled for April 2.
• Diabetes Support Group scheduled for April 13.
• Heartsaver CPR/AED Class scheduled for April 15.
• Wellness Blood Screening Event at Newton Diagnostic Center scheduled for March 18.
• Walk With a Doc scheduled for March 21 and April 18.
• Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings scheduled at the following locations: Altamont Municipal Building, March 23 and April 27; Dieterich Civic Center, April 9; Effingham Catholic Charities, April 1; Effingham Senior Center, April 2; Fayette County Senior Citizens Services, March 26 and April 30; Golden Circle Nutrition Site, April 6; Jasper County Senior Center, March 24; Shumway Kluthe Center, April 7
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital will continue to evaluate other classes and programs into April and May. For more information about HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s classes and events, visit stanthonyshospital.org/events.
