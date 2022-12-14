HSHS St. Anthony’s laboratory receives accreditation

The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital’s laboratory based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs.
St. Anthony’s laboratory medical director, Dr. Patrick R. Hemmer, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital’s laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
“St. Anthony’s laboratory team is dedicated to serving our community with the highest quality and safety standards,” said Hemmer. “Receiving this accreditation demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality care to those in our community.”
Mike Janis, St. Anthony’s executive director of professional services, said, “I am extremely proud of our laboratory colleagues for achieving this national recognition, especially amidst the high demands they have undertaken over the last couple years. Our team continues to exceed expectations, providing highly accurate results to our medical providers in a timely manner,” he said.
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal to or more stringent than the government's own inspection program.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
