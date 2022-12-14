HSHS St. Anthony’s laboratory receives accreditation

Representatives of the HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s laboratory team celebrate the lab receiving the College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation. In front is Ashlyn Bohannon, microbiology facilitator. Back row, from left, are Holly Thacker, core lab facilitator; Jean Devore, chemistry facilitator; Sue Faber, laboratory manager; Carrie Repking, laboratory IT; and Dr. Patrick Hemmer, laboratory medical director. The laboratory team is pictured prior to leaving to assist with a CAP accreditation survey at a hospital in Missouri. The CAP accreditation survey is a peer inspection process that aids in sharing of learning and best practices across accredited facilities.