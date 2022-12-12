HSHS St. Anthony’s honors leadership, medical staff

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently honored members of its hospital leadership groups and medical staff for their service to St. Anthony’s at an event at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The event is held annually to thank members of the Board of Directors, various hospital committees and the hospital medical staff for their service. The board committee members who were honored at this event for completing their term of service were:
• Dr. Kelly Haller for her two terms on the Board of Directors
• Dr. Jennifer Dust for her three terms on the Medical Executive Committee
The hospital also honored members of the medical staff for their years of service to St. Anthony’s. St. Anthony’s annually recognizes all active members of the medical staff celebrating their fifth anniversary and subsequent anniversaries in five-year increments.
Thirteen members of the medical staff were honored this year for their service anniversary in 2022. The physicians honored this year were:
Five years of service — Dr. Joseph Ajdinovich, Dr. David Downs, Dr. Frank Eaton, Dr. Nitin Kumar, Dr. Kevin Oliver
10 years of service — Dr. Danny Beal, Dr. Eric Bloemer
15 years of service — Dr. Hanna Saba
20 years of service — Dr. Ryan Jennings
25 years of service — Dr. Dominic Imburgia, Dr. David Kowalski, Dr. Lisa Kowalski
45 years of service — Dr. P.D.L. Nayak
HSHS St. Anthony’s President and CEO Chad Markham shared, “I truly appreciate the leadership of our medical staff members serving on leadership roles like the board and medical executive committees. It is also a joy to celebrate and recognize our physicians’ commitment to their patients, our community and the mission of St. Anthony’s.”
