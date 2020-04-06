Out of an abundance of caution with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases expanding throughout Illinois including the southern Illinois region, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is temporarily closing its Convenient Care Clinic, located within St. Anthony’s Health Center, 900 West Temple Avenue, Building B, Effingham.
“As patient safety is the No. 1 priority, this closure is being done to consolidate designated services and align resources to ensure St. Anthony’s can meet current and future patient needs,” the hospital stated in a news release.
Effective April 6 at 8 p.m., the Convenient Care walk-in clinic will be closed until further notice. The hospital said all other outpatient services in the building will remain open at this time, including the diagnostic lab and imaging services offered in the Convenient Care suite. However, diagnostic services in the Health Center will now only be offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Health Center will be closed on weekends and holidays.
The hospital advises those who are sick and are concerned that their symptoms might be related to COVID-19 (fever of at least 100.0, cough and shortness of breath) to monitor their symptoms to determine if they are worsening. If they worsen, the hospital recommends calling your primary care physician so they can advise you on the next steps to take. If your primary care provider feels you should be seen in the emergency department, the provider would alert St. Anthony’s emergency department to inform them of your arrival, the release said. However, the release further said if you have worsening cough, chest pain, severe shortness of breath, go to the emergency department.
You can also call the COVID-19 Illinois Department of Public Health’s hotline at 1-800-889-3931. Additionally, HSHS Medical Group is offering COVID-19 Virtual Assessments through Anytime Care (anytimcare.com) and are waiving the fee for visits related to screening and evaluation of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Using Anytime Care helps patients minimize possible exposure to COVID-19 with a virtual visit,” said Melinda Clark, chief executive officer of HSHS Medical Group. “Anytime Care providers are equipped to assess patients who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and provide instructions on next steps for the patient’s health and the safety of those around them.”
