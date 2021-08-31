As COVID cases rise across the country and closer to home in Illinois, HSHS Medical Group and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital urge community members to get tested for COVID if they are ill to reduce the virus’ spread.
The Importance of Testing
“It’s important to know if your symptoms are COVID or possibly the flu, common cold or seasonal allergies,” says Dr. Angela Azor, MD, family medicine physician with HSHS Medical Group. “Knowing why you are ill helps your doctor determine how to treat your symptoms. If your test is positive, you can immediately follow quarantine guidelines to protect your household and avoid spreading COVID around the community.”
“Testing is especially important as our kids and educators return to school,” said Azor. “Because young children can’t receive the vaccine, they are at higher risk for COVID. They can also be contagious, even if they do not have symptoms.”
Get a Test Even if You are Vaccinated
“Vaccination is the best protection you can give yourself and your loved ones, but it doesn’t mean you can’t get COVID,” said Azor. “Vaccination has proven to significantly reduce your risk of severe illness and hospitalization. Vaccinated people can also spread COVID, although they are less contagious than an unvaccinated person. If you are vaccinated and have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID, get tested to be sure you aren’t spreading COVID to those around you.”
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that fully vaccinated people who have come into close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID are tested 3-5 days after exposure.
Watch for These Symptoms
If you have any of these symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID, or need a COVID screening to return to work or school, you can receive a free COVID assessment and testing:
• Fever greater than 100.0
• Cough
• Sore throat
• Shortness of breath
• Chills
• Headache
• Muscle or body aches
• Fatigue
• Nausea/vomiting
• Abdominal pain
• Diarrhea
• Congestion or runny nose
• New loss of taste or smell
HSHS COVID Testing Options in Effingham
HSHS Medical Group offers drive-thru tests at 900 W. Temple Avenue, in the tent behind building A.
Testing hours are Monday through Friday, 10-11:10 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Those who wish to be tested must schedule an appointment through the HSHS online patient portal, MyChart.
You do not have to be an established HSHS Medical Group patient to set up an account on MyChart or to access a free test. MyChart can be accessed at www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com or downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play. It takes just minutes to set up an account, complete a short assessment and register for a test.
Upon registration, MyChart users are able to choose between four different drive-thru testing sites in Decatur, Effingham, O’Fallon and Springfield. Testing sites are a service of HSHS Medical Group and are located off site from local HSHS hospitals.
St. Anthony’s Convenient Care, located inside St. Anthony’s Health Center at 900 W. Temple Ave., building B, offers COVID testing with a provider visit Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit www.stanthonyshospital.org/savemyspot to reserve your spot in line and get updates via text.
Patients are encouraged to sign up for the MyChart patient portal at www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com in order to get test results as soon as they are posted.
How to Get a COVID Vaccine
Visit the Effingham County Health Department website at http://effcohealth.org/covid-registration-3 for more information on COVID vaccines available in Effingham.
