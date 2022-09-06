HSHS Medical Group welcomes P.D.L. Nayak, MD, FACS, FRCS(C), and Angela Yocom, APRN, to its medical team.
Specializing in urology, Nayak and Yocom are now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Urology – Effingham (formerly Effingham Urology Associates), located at 414 W. Virginia Ave., Effingham. Nayak performs surgical procedures at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
As urology specialists, Nayak and Yocom diagnose and treat disorders of the bladder, kidney and prostate. Nayak offers surgical and non-surgical treatments for conditions such as kidney stones, prostate cancer, bladder issues and erectile dysfunction.
Nayak earned his medical degree at Karnatak Medical College in Hubi, India. He completed a urology residency at Millard Fillmore Hospital in Buffalo, New York. Nayak is certified by the American Board of Urology.
Yocom earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana. She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.