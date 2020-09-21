HSHS Medical Group welcomes Radhika Annam, MD, endocrinologist, to their medical team. Annam sees patients at Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group - Effingham, located at 500 N. Maple St., Suite 200, in Effingham.
As an endocrinologist, Annam provides specialty services for patients who have diabetes and related metabolic complications and hormonal gland disorders such as thyroid, pituitary and adrenal gland disorders. She also specializes in osteoporosis and bone density testing, insulin pump management and continuous glucose monitoring. She is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Annam received her medical degree from Gandhi Medical College in Secunderabad, India. She completed an internal medicine residency at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey. Annan performed an endocrinology fellowship at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.
