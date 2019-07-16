HSHS Medical Group welcomes plastic and reconstructive surgeon

HSHS Medical Group welcomed Kevin Calder, MD, FRCSC, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, to its medical team. Calder sees patients at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care – Effingham, located at 900 W. Temple Ave., Building B, Suite 2500, Effingham, Illinois.
Cosmetic plastic surgery includes surgical and nonsurgical procedures that enhance and reshape structures of the body to improve appearance and confidence. Reconstructive surgery is performed to treat structures of the body affected aesthetically or functionally by congenital defects, developmental abnormalities, trauma, infection, tumors or disease. It is generally done to improve function and ability, but may also be performed to achieve a more typical appearance of the affected structure.
Calder is a member of the Canadian Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association, American Association for Hand Surgery and American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
Calder earned his medical degree at University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He completed a plastic surgery residency at Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. He performed a craniofacial/pediatric plastic surgery fellowship at Magee-Rosenblum Plastic Surgery in Norfolk, Virginia.
Calder is an international volunteer surgeon with Operation Smile and has completed 26 international missions to perform cleft lip and palate surgeries to some of the world’s most impoverished nations.
In his free time, he enjoys kayaking, paddle boarding, hiking, singing, traveling, learning new cultures and languages, and donating his time to Operation Smile.
