HSHS Medical Group welcomed Scott Urch, MD, orthopedic and sports medicine specialist, to its medical team.
Urch sees patients at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care – Effingham, located at 900 W. Temple Ave., Bldg. B, Suite 2500, in Effingham.
As an orthopedic surgeon, Urch specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions and injuries of the bones, muscles, joints and tendons both surgically and nonsurgically. Board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Urch is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine and the Arthroscopy Association of North America.
Urch’s scope of practice includes:
• Specializes in sports medicine for athletes – handles all sports injuries for upper and lower extremities
• Specializes in all knee injuries/fractures
• Operative and non-operative fractures
• Dislocations for upper and lower extremities
• Total hips and knees
• Soft-tissue injuries for upper and lower extremities
Urch earned his medical degree at Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He performed a surgical internship and orthopedic residency at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. Urch also completed a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at Methodist Sports Medicine Center in Indianapolis. In his free time, Urch enjoys spending time with his family, golf, music and sports.
