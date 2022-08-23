HSHS Medical Group welcomes Andrew Poulos, MD, family medicine

HSHS Medical Group welcomed Andrew Poulos, MD, to its medical team.
Specializing in family medicine, Poulos is now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine - Effingham, located at 900 W. Temple Ave., Building B, Suite 1500.
As a primary care physician, Poulos cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams and chronic illness management.
Poulos earned a Bachelor of Science from Millikin University in Decatur. He received his medical degree from Saint James School of Medicine in Kralendijk, Bonaire. Poulos completed a residency at University of Wisconsin Family Medicine Residency in Eau Claire and Augusta, Wisconsin. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
“I chose family medicine because I would be able to do a little bit of everything,” Poulos said. “I also get to develop lifelong relationships with patients.”
