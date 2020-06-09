HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular recently opened a state-of-the-art clinic in Mattoon.
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Mattoon, located at 101 Coles Centre Pkwy., Suite 100, offers primary care and walk-in care and will add an orthopedic surgery outreach clinic in mid-July with obstetrics/gynecology and additional specialties in the near future. The clinic will also be home to Prairie Cardiovascular, with coverage five days a week. Advanced imaging services will be offered by HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
“We are excited to bring patient-first primary and specialty care to the Mattoon community,” said Melinda Clark, HSHS Medical Group chief executive officer. “Our partnership with Prairie Cardiovascular and St. Anthony’s makes this a one-stop shop for primary care with ongoing growth in specialty care as well.”
“The doctors of Prairie have a longstanding commitment to our patients in Mattoon, and we look forward to expanding access to care in this new location,” said Dr. John Scherschel, president of Prairie Cardiovascular and one of three cardiologists serving patients in Mattoon.
Family Medicine
Angela Azor, MD, and Zachary Backlin, APRN, will be seeing patients as walk-ins and by appointment in family medicine. As primary care providers, Azor and Zachary care for patients of all ages and offer a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams and chronic illness management.
Prairie Cardiovascular
John Scherschel, MD, Amit Dande, MD and Jason Trager, DO offer consultations and follow-up care in general cardiology as well as specialized care in the areas of electrophysiology and intervention. Cardiovascular diagnostics such as echocardiography will be available on site as well.
Orthopedic Surgery
Orthopedic Surgeon John Powell, MD, will offer outreach services at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care – Mattoon beginning in mid-July. Powell specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions and injuries of the bones, muscles, joints and tendons both surgically and non-surgically. Powell is currently scheduling new patients.
Imaging Services
HSHS St. Anthony’s Health Center will offer comprehensive imaging services to area residents, including X-rays, CT, MRI, Mammography, Bone Density and Ultrasounds.
Any patient with a physician’s order for testing can come to St. Anthony’s Health Center in Mattoon (no physician’s order is required for mammograms).
