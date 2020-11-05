HSHS Medical Group has opened a new health care clinic in Vandalia. The clinic, located at 1611 Veterans Ave., offers family medicine care Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Non-established patients are welcome to walk in for care, and same-day appointments are available.
“We are excited to bring patient-first care to Vandalia,” said Melinda Clark, HSHS Medical Group chief executive officer. “HSHS Medical Group strives to stand out as a health care provider by focusing on what each patient needs, whether it’s the latest technology or simply someone who will listen.”
Benjamin Jarrett, MD, MPH, and Christy Forbes, FNP-BC, are providing family medicine services to patients in Vandalia. As primary care providers, they treat patients of all ages and offer a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams and chronic illness management.
Jarrett received his medical degree and Master of Public Health from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He completed a family medicine residency at Baptist Health Madisonville in Madisonville, Kentucky. Jarrett is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Forbes earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, and her Master of Science in Nursing from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois.
