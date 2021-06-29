COVID vaccine clinics
HSHS Medical Group is offering COVID vaccines to their patients at select primary care clinics. Patients can schedule an appointment at these locations by calling their local clinic. Clinics with the vaccine available include:
Altamont – Family Medicine
Effingham – Family & Internal Medicine
Shelbyville – HSHS Good Shepherd Family Health
To find an HSHS vaccine clinic near you, visit www.HSHS.org/vaccine.
