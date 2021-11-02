HSHS Medical Group Drive-Thru Care sites now offer Moderna COVID vaccine boosters to individuals who meet the CDC recommendations.
Previously, only Pfizer was available for boosters. HSHS Medical Group offers COVID-19 vaccines and testing to the public at drive-thru locations in Decatur, Springfield and O’Fallon. Appointments are required for all vaccine doses and testing. Established patients may receive vaccines and testing at some primary care clinics. Call your local HSHS Medical Group primary care office to check availability. COVID vaccines available at HSHS Medical Group Drive-Thrus include:
Third doses
- Age 18 and older with compromised immune systems
- 28 days after second dose
- Should receive same brand as first and second doses, if available
Moderna and Pfizer Boosters
- Age 65 and older
- Age 18 and older and high risk for contracting COVID
- Underlying medical conditions
- Live or work in high risk setting
- 6 months after second dose
- Patient can select the brand of the booster vaccine they want to receive (regardless of which they received for their first and second doses)
First and second doses
- Pfizer and Moderna available for ages 18 and older
- Ages 12 and older may receive only Pfizer
- Anyone under age 18 must have a guardian present to receive the vaccine
How to make a vaccine or testing appointment
Appointments are required for all vaccine doses and testing at drive-thru locations.
It is free and easy to create a MyHSHS account and schedule an appointment online:
• Go to www.myhshs.org.
• Login or create a MyHSHS account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”
• Under Quick Links, click “COVID-19 Vaccine Link.”
• Click “COVID-19 Test/Vaccine” and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a test or a first, second or third dose vaccine appointment.
• You will be able to choose from available appointments at our Springfield, Decatur and O’Fallon drive-thru locations.
Vaccine appointments may also be scheduled by calling 1-844-216-4707. Testing appointments may not be scheduled by phone and must be scheduled online via MyHSHS. If appointments are full, check back as additional days and times will be added based on available vaccine supplies and clinic days. You can also visit www.vaccines.gov/search for other vaccine and testing options in your area. To find an HSHS vaccine clinic near you, visit www.HSHS.org/vaccine.
What is the difference between a booster and a third dose?
COVID ‘third doses’ are for individuals with compromised immune systems and can be received 28 days after their second dose of mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna). Third doses should be the same brand as the first and second dose, if available.
“Boosters” are for adults 65-plus years old; 18-plus who live in long-term care settings; 18-plus years old who have underlying medical conditions; and 18-plus years old who live or work in high-risk settings. Unlike third doses for those with compromised immune systems, boosters should be received no earlier than six months after the second dose. Also unlike those with compromised immune systems, patients getting a booster can select the brand of their booster vaccine. Visit the CDC website for details on high-risk settings and underlying medical conditions that qualify an individual for a booster.
How is ‘compromised immune system’ defined?
Talk to your doctor about whether a third dose of mRNA COVID vaccine is appropriate for you. Individuals with compromised immune systems include those who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
Can I mix and match vaccine brands?
Yes, if you do not have a compromised immune system, you can choose the vaccine brand you wish to receive when you sign up for your booster vaccine appointment. Individuals with compromised immune systems should get the same brand for all three doses.
What symptoms should I expect from a booster or third dose?
Research has shown reactions after a third dose of mRNA vaccine are very similar to second dose reactions. Most reported symptoms after the third dose are mild to moderate and could include pain at the injection site and fatigue.
Where to ask your vaccine questions
“If you are unsure if you should get a third dose or booster, talk to your primary care doctor,” said James M. Bock, MD, chief physician executive of HSHS Medical Group. “Knowing your medical history and underlying conditions, your doctor can advise you on the best vaccine for your specific circumstances. Whether you’re unvaccinated or considering a booster or third dose, your doctor is a great resource to answer your questions or concerns about the COVID vaccine.”
If you don’t have a primary care doctor, you can call HSHS Medical Group’s patient advocate at 833-973-0343.
