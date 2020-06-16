HSHS Medical Group Internal Medicine – Effingham has moved from 901 Medical Park Dr. to 900 W. Temple Ave., Suite 1500, and joined HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine – Effingham.
Internal medicine’s Elene Awad, MD, PhD, and Lauren Lustig, APRN, now see patients at the new office. As internal medicine providers, Dr. Awad and Lauren care for patients ages 18 and older. Their scope of practice includes disease prevention, wellness, substance abuse, mental health, and effective treatment of common problems of the eyes, ears, skin, nervous system and reproductive organs.
Dr. Awad earned her medical degree at Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt. She completed an internal medicine and pediatrics residency at Manchet El Bakry Hospital in Heliopolis, Egypt. She also performed an internal medicine residency at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Lauren received her Master of Science in Nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri, and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. John’s College, Department of Nursing, in Springfield, Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.