HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine and Obstetrics – Altamont
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine and Obstetrics – Altamont will be relocating from 3 Do It Dr. to 5 E. Cumberland Rd. in Altamont on July 12.
Robert Frost, MD; Tammy Sasse, APRN; and Kathi Vaughn, APRN, will continue to care for patients at the new location.
As family medicine providers, Frost, Sasse and Vaughn care for patients of all ages and offer a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams and chronic illness management. In obstetrics, Frost cares for women from puberty through adulthood, focusing on total women’s health and wellness.
Also located in the facility is HSHS St. Anthony’s Health Center, offering specialized physical rehabilitation services as well as lab and imaging testing. Anyone with a physician’s order for physical therapy, lab test, X-ray, EKG, ultrasound or bone density testing can come to St. Anthony’s Health Center. For more information about these services, call St. Anthony’s Health Center in Altamont at 217-540-2345.
Physician’s Choice Wellness has also partnered with St. Anthony’s and has opened an additional clinic in Altamont in this location. For more information, call 217-855-8808.
