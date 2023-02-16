SHS Medical Group Family Medicine – Altamont will be relocating from 5 E. Cumberland Rd. to 3 Do It Dr. in Altamont on Feb. 27. The office will be closed Feb. 23 and 24 for the move.
Robert Frost, MD; Tammy Sasse, APRN; and Kathi Vaughn, APRN, will continue to care for patients at the new location. As family medicine providers, Frost, Sasse and Vaughn care for patients of all ages and offer a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams and chronic illness management.
The phone number will stay the same.
Also located in the facility is HSHS St. Anthony’s Health Center, offering specialized physical rehabilitation services as well as lab and imaging testing. Anyone with a physician’s order for physical therapy, lab test, X-ray, EKG or ultrasound can come to St. Anthony’s Health Center.
